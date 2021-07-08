Hey There Upper East Siders, How Well Do You Know Gossip Girl?

Attention Gossip Girl fans, have you heard the news? There's a new lot of Upper East Siders' in town. Fourteen years after the original Gossip Girl aired, the highly anticipated Gen Z-takeover reboot has premiered (with the first episode now available to watch on HBO Max). Following in the footsteps of a show that was once critically acclaimed as "every parent's nightmare," "mind-blowingly inappropriate," and a "nasty piece of work," the reboot is bound to be provocative, scandalous, and messy as hell. If we're lucky, we might even get plotlines that simply don't add up but are fun to watch nonetheless.