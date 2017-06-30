Emilia Clarke says that she's done playing Daenerys when "Game of Thrones" comes to an end

While winter might have finally arrived, and the last pieces of the puzzle of Westeros might be falling into place, we know that there are plans to take Game of Thrones beyond its eight seasons. However, Emilia Clarke has said she won’t return to play Daenerys in any potential Thrones spinoffs.

The actress sat down with Rolling Stone ahead of the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, which airs on July 16th, where she spoke about what fans could expect when the show returns, and what she thought about returning to the show once its initial run ends after Season 8.

“I mean, I have no doubt there’ll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else,” she told the magazine. “But I am doing one more season. And then that’ll be it.”

Earlier this year it was announced that HBO would be developing five(!) Game of Thrones spinoffs, although George R. R. Martin, the author of the Song of Ice and Fire book series on which the show is based, would prefer for them to be called “extensions.”

In a statement, HBO said, “[GoT showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season. We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete.”

Of course, we still have two seasons of Game of Thrones to look forward to before any spinoff news comes out way, and Emilia Clarke has given us a teaser of what to expect.

“Spoiler alert – I normally don’t spend very much time [fimling] in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there,” she said. “It’s a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. I forgot about that!'”

“Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied,” she added.

We know that after six seasons of building up to it, Daenerys is finally going to make her way to Westeros and, if these leaked set pictures are anything to go by, she’ll be linking up with a certain Jon Snow, too.