DJ Khaled thanked Beyoncé for letting him open for her in this adorable way

DJ Khaled is basically the king of Snapchat. We kind of love what he’s about — his message is all about positivity, and his vibe is all about how to achieve success without bringing other people down. We can totally get behind that. Plus, he’s absolutely hilarious, which explains why he has such a huge following. It’s no wonder that Beyoncé decided to take DJ Khaled with her to open for the North American portion of the Formation tour.