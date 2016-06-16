DJ Khaled thanked Beyoncé for letting him open for her in this adorable way
DJ Khaled is basically the king of Snapchat. We kind of love what he’s about — his message is all about positivity, and his vibe is all about how to achieve success without bringing other people down. We can totally get behind that. Plus, he’s absolutely hilarious, which explains why he has such a huge following. It’s no wonder that Beyoncé decided to take DJ Khaled with her to open for the North American portion of the Formation tour.
His tweets, Snapchats, and Instagrams from the tour show that he’s basically having the time of his life, and we’re sure that he’s making it a great show for everyone in attendance, too. He decided that he needed to thank Beyoncé for taking him on tour, and posted this photo of them together on his Instagram with a beautiful note:
The message says:
He also posted another photo with the same message.
DJ Khaled, you’re such a sweetheart — Beyoncé is lucky to work with you.