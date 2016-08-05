Let your inner-kid rejoice! You can now play Disney’s 16-bit games on your computer

Anything that’s Disney-related is something we can get behind. Last week it was amazing Beauty and the Beast handbags, and today it’s all about the forgotten retro games of yesteryear!

You’ve probably played an animated Disney game or two in your life, but let’s face it, Disney Infinity 3.0 and Brave the video game have nothing on the classic 16-bit Disney games of the early ’90s. We’re talking about Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book.

If you thought you’d never play those ever again…

Disney 16-bit games are being re-released by the game distribution service Gog.com, and our dreams just came true!

Finally, we can fly through the world on our magic carpet as Aladdin…

Show everyone in the land who’s boss as sweet sweet Simba…

And pelt bananas at Shere Khan as Mowgli!

Are you feeling major nostalgia right now?!

According to GOG, all three games have been “meticulously updated to be compatible with modern operating systems while preserving the original graphics, sound, and gameplay.”

Obviously, anything with the word “original” is good news, because these games have a certain charm to them that modern-day Disney movies seem to be lacking (though we’re still always there on opening night… ). Oh that’s right, because we love everything Disney.

More good news is that the games work on multiple systems – Mac, PC and Linux – and can be downloaded from Gog.com for the just $9.99 each. If you want all three games (which you probably do) then you can get 33% off for the “bundle of heartwarming joy” (it literally says that on their YouTube site) until August 8th.