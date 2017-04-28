The co-creator of "Rogue One" has a new "Star Wars" idea, and YES PLEASE

Given how much we loved Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, we’re SUPER excited to learn that one of the co-creators has another idea that he’s “tinkering with.” SIGN US UP.

Well, now John Knoll, one of the co-creators of Rogue One, has revealed that he’s been playing with a new idea set in the Star Wars universe, and let’s make this happen, people!

Speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters panel earlier this week, Knoll announced that he was thinking of revisiting Star Wars.

“I have another idea I’ve been tinkering with,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s maybe 75 percent there.”

Knoll noted that while he hasn’t yet pitched anything to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, his idea is definitely focused around Star Wars.

In fact, Knoll said that he felt like Disney might not ever stop releasing movies set in a galaxy far, far away.

"There's no reason to think Disney is going to stop wanting to make Star Wars movies if there's quality and there's interest," he said. "It has unlimited potential. It has a huge number of characters, worlds… It's a massive playground."