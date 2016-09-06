Chrissy Teigen has done something DRASTIC to her hair

We love keeping up with Chrissy Teigen’s life. Whether it’s sharing adorable pictures of her and baby Luna, hilarious comebacks on Twitter, or the realities of being a celebrity in 2016, Chrissy is the definition of #goals.

However, now Chrissy has changed her hair again and it’s kinda DRASTIC.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin shared the following picture of Chrissy and we have to say we’re F-E-E-L-I-N-G it.

“@chrissyteigen basically let @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle and I turn her into who we wanted to be when we were 9,” she wrote on Instagram. “💄👠 #Vanity #Apallonia vibes on set yesterday 🙏🏼”

OMG – isn’t this look just, like, totally amazing on her? In fact, people in the comments of the photo drew comparisons between Chrissy and Rihanna, saying that the pair looked almost identical. Tbh, we kinda agree.

Chrissy also shared her hair-transformation on Snapchat, too.

image.jpg Credit: Snapchat/Chrissy Teigen

That is one BOLD wig.

image-11.jpg Credit: Snapchat/Chrissy Teigen

It’s not 100% sure what the wig is for, but Refinery29 speculates that it *could* be for Lip Sync Battle, the show that Chrissy presents on Spike.

Regardless what it’s for, we have to say that we really think that Chrissy pulls off this new look, even if it is a wig. Of course, we’re pretty sure that Chrissy could pull of practically any look, so we’re not surprised. But it’s always fun to see someone playing around, isn’t it?

While we’re over here freaking out about Chrissy’s dramatic transformation, however, she’s been busy just sharing cute AF pictures of Luna.

Ugh, just so adorable. In fact, Chrissy’s partner, John Legend, also shared a similar photo of Luna on that fluffy blanket, which he claims is the thing that makes her happiest.