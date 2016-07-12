Important: You can totally buy the home of one of Henry VIII’s (many) wives

Have you always dreamed of living like a queen? Or, more specifically, like Henry VIII’s first Queen of England, Catherine of Aragon? (If so, we applaud you for having such a specific and lofty clear goal.)

Well today is your lucky day! Catherine’s former residence, a house appropriately named “Castle Lodge,” is up for sale.

Image zoom Credit: Balfours

The beautiful brick townhome is located near Ludlow Castle in Shropshire, England and was originally built in the 13th century, although it was re-built in 1580 (so basically it’s new construction).

The building sold five years ago for nearly one million pounds, but its current price is undisclosed. If you’re not on a tight budget and want to make an offer, you’ll be bidding on 12 bedrooms, chapel, a great room, a drawing room, stained glass, oak carvings, and a courtyard with a garden.

Image zoom Credit: Balfours

Definitely sounds like a home fit for a queen, although there might be some bad romantic vibes leftover from when the former monarch used to live here.