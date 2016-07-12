Important: You can totally buy the home of one of Henry VIII’s (many) wives
Have you always dreamed of living like a queen? Or, more specifically, like Henry VIII’s first Queen of England, Catherine of Aragon? (If so, we applaud you for having such a specific and lofty clear goal.)
Well today is your lucky day! Catherine’s former residence, a house appropriately named “Castle Lodge,” is up for sale.
The beautiful brick townhome is located near Ludlow Castle in Shropshire, England and was originally built in the 13th century, although it was re-built in 1580 (so basically it’s new construction).
The building sold five years ago for nearly one million pounds, but its current price is undisclosed. If you’re not on a tight budget and want to make an offer, you’ll be bidding on 12 bedrooms, chapel, a great room, a drawing room, stained glass, oak carvings, and a courtyard with a garden.
Definitely sounds like a home fit for a queen, although there might be some bad romantic vibes leftover from when the former monarch used to live here.
Catherine might have been Henry’s first wife, but he famously took five more after her. If you’re superstitious and into monogamy, we’d advise you to steer clear.