The cast of "Friends" used to watch the show together

On Sunday night, the long-awaited Friends reunion finally happened, and it was filled with moments that fans everywhere celebrated. Our favorite? The fact that not only is the cast of Friends, well, friends, they actually love the show just as much as we do.

While being interviewed by Andy Cohen during NBC's tribute to James Burrows, the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, reminisced on their time together, including when they used to go over to each others houses and watch the show.

"We'd all sort of watch each other, scenes you weren't in, you would watch and sit and try to think of ideas for one another…everybody was real supportive of one another," Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, explained.

Jennifer Aniston, the amazing actress behind Rachel, continued, saying that they would never criticize each other's work, but everyone always had suggestions for making things more hilarious.