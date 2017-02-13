Britney Spears and her new boo looked like they had the BEST time at this pre-Grammys party
The Grammy’s might have been last night, but we’re still getting over what looked like a weekend of pure fabulousness. In fact, one moment in particular has got us all a tizzy and that’s Britney Spears and her new boo Sam Asghari at Clive Davis’ annual Salute to Industry Icons gala.
It seems that Britney and Sam made things Hollywood official on Saturday night (February 11th), when the pair stepped out together publicly for the first time. Brit and Sam met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party,” which also features rising singer Tinashe, bonded over their love of sushi, and have been sharing cute AF pictures ever since. The couple have shared adorable Snapchat videos and pics, and we can’t get enough of them, tbh.
Well, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared some cute pictures from Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party and it looks like they’re having the best time EVER.
While there were some reports that the couple were on the rocks, we’re SO glad to see that everything is going swell in Britney paradise.
Taking to Instagram (her most favorite medium), Britney shared a picture of her and new boo Sam.
“Had an amazing night at the @clivejdavis #PreGrammyGala ✨,” she wrote.
However, it seems that Sam captured a slightly more frivolous moment between the couple, and we can’t get enough of it. false
We love EVERYTHING about this picture. Britney and Sam just look like the cutest couple ever together, and we’re also living for how much fun it looks like they’re having, too. What’s more, Britney is giving us one HARD eye stare in the picture, and she looks ALIVE!
Of course, this being Britney Spears, it wasn’t long until the star shared a picture of herself relaxing by the pool in typical Britney fashion.
It’s so great to see the Brit and Sam just living their best life. Now that they’ve gone Hollywood official, we can’t wait to see this adorable couple on more adventures!