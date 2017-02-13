Britney Spears and her new boo looked like they had the BEST time at this pre-Grammys party

The Grammy’s might have been last night, but we’re still getting over what looked like a weekend of pure fabulousness. In fact, one moment in particular has got us all a tizzy and that’s Britney Spears and her new boo Sam Asghari at Clive Davis’ annual Salute to Industry Icons gala.

Well, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared some cute pictures from Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party and it looks like they’re having the best time EVER.

While there were some reports that the couple were on the rocks, we’re SO glad to see that everything is going swell in Britney paradise.

Taking to Instagram (her most favorite medium), Britney shared a picture of her and new boo Sam.

“Had an amazing night at the @clivejdavis #PreGrammyGala ✨,” she wrote.

However, it seems that Sam captured a slightly more frivolous moment between the couple, and we can’t get enough of it. false

"We stole one of the performers microphone last night at @CliveDavis with the most beautiful date #pregrammygala," he wrote.

We love EVERYTHING about this picture. Britney and Sam just look like the cutest couple ever together, and we’re also living for how much fun it looks like they’re having, too. What’s more, Britney is giving us one HARD eye stare in the picture, and she looks ALIVE!

Of course, this being Britney Spears, it wasn’t long until the star shared a picture of herself relaxing by the pool in typical Britney fashion.