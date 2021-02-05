Dreams Do Come True: Brandy’s 'Cinderella' Is Coming to Disney+

If Whitney Houston's Fairy Godmother from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella taught us anything, it's that nothing is impossible—including the idea that Cinderella is headed to Disney+. The 1997 Brandy-led adaptation of the classic Disney animated film will hit the streaming platform at "the stroke of midnight," February 12th, according to Variety.

Brandy, who reportedly reached out to Disney herself on behalf of Cinderella fans, announced the news herself while appearing on The View, yesterday, February 4th.

"It's pretty remarkable that people have been begging for Cinderella to be re-released for almost 24 years. I mean, what do you think, is it possible?" Whoopi Goldberg, who played Queen Constantina (mother of Prince Christopher) in the live-action adaption.

"It's definitely possible," Brandy said, noting that she appreciates the fans of the film so much. "I'm so excited that Cinderella has a home now at Disney Plus and we can celebrate, and share, and inspire a whole new generation."

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella walked so Bridgerton could run with its race-blind casting. It was incredibly ahead of its time and gave us a Fillipino-American romantic lead in Paolo Montalbán, opposite Brandy's Cinderella.

It gave us the vocal wizardry of both Whitney Houston and Bernadette Peters—and we're honestly not sure how those two appearing in the same film didn't open a black hole of some sort.

It gave us the comedic genius of Goldberg and Jason Alexander. This cast...? It's nothing less than absolutely iconic on a myriad of levels.