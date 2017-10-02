"Harry Potter" is getting a book about wands, so prepare to swish and flick

Here’s some magical news, Potterheads: Harry Potter is getting a book all about wands! Insight Editions is partnering with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release Harry Potter: The Wand Collection on November 14th. (HINT: Just in time for the holidays.)

If the wand chooses the wizard, it seems this book *about* wands has picked all of us as the readers…

And good thing, because there’s a lot to these wands. “In the Harry Potter films, each wand is as unique as the witch or wizard who wields it,” Insight Editions writes on its website. “Whether talon-shaped like Bellatrix Lestrange’s or simple and elegant like Hermione Granger’s, each wand was designed and crafted by the filmmakers to be a reflection of its owner’s identity.”

Written by Monique Peterson, the book takes a close look at the wands of the movies — ranging from making them to their fantastical qualities.

"Harry Potter: The Wand Collection is an in-depth visual guide to the many magical characters and wands of the Harry Potter films," the description continues. "Detailed profiles of each wand feature stunning new photography, wand statistics, insights from cast and crew, and other filmmaking secrets from the Warner Bros. archive."

While we think this is probably the perfect read for any Potterhead, Insight Editions describes who Harry Potter: The Wand Collection might appeal to: “This collectible volume is an ideal resource both for wand-wielding fans looking to learn the history behind these beloved items and for a new generation of children eager to start their journey into the wizarding world.”