"Harry Potter" is getting a book about wands, so prepare to swish and flick
Here’s some magical news, Potterheads: Harry Potter is getting a book all about wands! Insight Editions is partnering with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release Harry Potter: The Wand Collection on November 14th. (HINT: Just in time for the holidays.)
If the wand chooses the wizard, it seems this book *about* wands has picked all of us as the readers…
And good thing, because there’s a lot to these wands. “In the Harry Potter films, each wand is as unique as the witch or wizard who wields it,” Insight Editions writes on its website. “Whether talon-shaped like Bellatrix Lestrange’s or simple and elegant like Hermione Granger’s, each wand was designed and crafted by the filmmakers to be a reflection of its owner’s identity.”
Written by Monique Peterson, the book takes a close look at the wands of the movies — ranging from making them to their fantastical qualities.
While we think this is probably the perfect read for any Potterhead, Insight Editions describes who Harry Potter: The Wand Collection might appeal to: “This collectible volume is an ideal resource both for wand-wielding fans looking to learn the history behind these beloved items and for a new generation of children eager to start their journey into the wizarding world.”
Harry Potter: The Wand Collection is available for pre-order. And with a handful of weeks until its release, that’s plenty of time to work on that swish and flick.