7 Podcasts Every Book Lover Needs to Listen to

There's nothing more fulfilling than reading the last page of a book and hitting "I've finished this book!" on your Goodreads account. That being said, book hangovers are a real thing and no matter how many times you beg your best friend or fellow bookworm to read the book, too, your imagination is going to need some time to reset and say goodbye to those characters. Luckily, for the reading community, there are tons of podcasts dedicated to talking solely about books!

Dive deep into the literary world through author sit-downs, in-depth character and plot analysis, book news, and of course, plenty of book recommendations. From thrillers to chick lit and YA to non-fiction, we've compiled an amazing list of book-centric podcasts, many of which focus on BIPOC authors and woman-led narratives. Grab your headphones and keep the conversation going with one of the book podcasts below. You may even find your new favorite bookworm!

Best book podcasts:

Bad on Paper

Self-declared "your new internet besties," real life best friends and bookworms Grace Attwood and Becca Freeman deliver weekly episodes chatting about their favorite reads and what's currently happening in their lives. They are sometimes joined by special guests for lively conversations. Every month, the women choose a new book to highlight. Past selections have included Jasmine Guillory's The Proposal, Alexis Daria's You Had Me at Hola, and Elizabeth Acevedo's Clap When You Land.

Reading Women

Founded in 2016, Reading Women is the OG book podcast. Now a full-fledged team with co-hosts around the world, the podcast toasts to female voices and their amazing stories. In addition to bi-weekly episodes, Reading Women puts out their own newsletter, offers exclusive author interviews, and hosts its own Annual Reading Women Awards, recognizing one fiction and non-fiction book of the year.

The Readheads Book Club

Sit down with Jackie O, Margo, Rebecca, and Dana, who are four best friends who couldn't have more different tastes in books. The New York City-based girl gang gather once a month to discuss their monthly book club pick, share their "Hollywood Treatment" casting selections, and talk overarching themes, and even a few DBQ's. This podcast does a great job making sure every genre gets highlighted—a perk of each of them having such different tastes! Throughout the month, the Readheads share their current reads, book recommendations, and exciting book adaption news.

When In Romance

If you enjoy reading romance novels, then you've come to the right place. Part of the Book Riot family, When in Romance is a biweekly podcast dedicated to talking about everything and anything love-related. Hosts Jess Pryde and Trisha Brown share their honest thoughts on trending romance titles, romance novel recommendations, and discuss hot book-to-TV adaptations like Netflix's Bridgerton.

Black Chick Lit

Black Chick Lit is a podcast all about celebrating Black female authors and Black stories. Join hosts Danielle and Mollie every month as they give an in-depth book analysis over a glass or two of wine. And their book picks don't stick to one particular genre either. From fiction to non-fiction and YA to poetry, this podcast is perfect for the reader who loves indulging in a little bit of everything.

The Stacks

Described as "a smart, bookish brunch with the literary pals you've been waiting for," Traci Thomas's podcast The Stacks is a book lover's goldmine. Each episode, which is divided into two segments, includes a bubbly conversation with a guest. The first half is dedicated to learning more about the guest, what books they didn't enjoy, what book is currently on their nightstand, and what novel they've been dying to read. For the rest of the episode, Traci and her guest discuss The Stack's book of the month.

The Librarian is In