Emma Roberts and Belletrist Co-Founder Karah Priess Talk Navigating Friendship and Business
The duo's shared love of books has grown into a multi-platform literary community.
9 Books by Indigenous Authors to Add to Your Reading List ASAP
From 'Crooked Hallelujah' by Kelli Jo Ford to 'Heart Berries' by Terese Marie Mailhot.
Here Are the 10 Best New Books to Read in August
From Cecily Strong's memoir to Nichole Perkins's collection of essays.
Here Are the 10 Best New Books to Read in July
From "Intimacies" to "Island Queen."
10 Books to Jumpstart Your Career After a Slump
From "Big Magic" to "The Confidence Code."
The 10 Best New Books to Add to Your June Reading List
From 'Somebody's Daughter' to 'Rock the Boat.'
The 12 Best New Books to Read in May
Alert: Stacey Abrams wrote a political thriller.
How to Throw a Bridgerton-Themed Party, Tiaras and All
We're already cinching our corsets.
The 10 Best New Books to Read in April
7 Podcasts Every Book Lover Needs to Listen to
9 Latina Bookstagrammers That Are Bringing La Cultura to the Forefront
All the 'Bridgerton' Novels, Ranked From Best to Worst

The 10 Best New Books to Read in March

From 'My Inner Sky' to 'Black Girl, Call Home.'

Yes, There Are Actual Sex Benefits to Reading Erotica—Here's Everything You Need to Know
The 10 Best New Books to Read in December
The 10 Best New Books to Read in November
Bell Hooks' Books Deserve a Spot on Your Bookshelf—Here's What You Should Read First
Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are Coming Out With New Books
Read Emily Ratajkowski's Powerful Essay About Fighting to Control the Rights to Her Body
The 11 Best New Books to Read in September
Here’s the Best Book to Read This Fall, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Mindy Kaling’s New Book Covers Are So Relatable It’s Scary
Lost the Motivation to Read for Pleasure? Here's How to Get it Back
The 10 Best New Books to Read in July
Netflix's first full Baby-Sitters Club trailer is here, and we're in our '90s feelings
10 books to buy to support the #BlackoutBestsellerList movement right now
9 Movies, Shows, and Books About Juneteenth That Showcase the Holiday's Importance
Hachette U.K. said it was "proud" to release J.K. Rowling's The Ickabog after her anti-trans remarks
9 anti-racist children's books that celebrate diversity
The 11 best new books to read this June
If you read one book this month, make it The Vanishing Half
If You've Never Read Anything by James Baldwin, Here Are the Books You Should Pick Up First
9 feel-good books about new beginnings to read this spring
J.K. Rowling will release a new fairytale book, chapter by chapter, for free starting today
Listen to Daniel Radcliffe and other celebs read Harry Potter to you for free
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly working with writers for a tell-all biography
The New ‘Twilight’ Book Is Here to Revive Your Teenage Crushes
The 10 best new books to read in May that your virtual book club will love
