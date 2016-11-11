Billy Bob Thornton made an emotional confession about his ex Angelina Jolie

It’s been 13 years since Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie were a celebrity power couple, but the relationship is hard to forget. The two drew plenty of public attention for their dramatic age difference, and pretty out there public behavior. But despite it all, the two seemed hopelessly in love (until they split, of course). The reasons behind the divorce were never made clear, but it seems the actor is finally ready to clear the air. In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Billy Bob Thornton opens up about his relationship with Angelina Jolie and why the marriage ended the way it did — and a lot of it fell to a lack of confidence on his part.

According to Billy Bob Thornton, his insecurities were a big factor as to why he and Angelina Jolie split after three years. Although the couple seemed desperately in love (even wearing vials of each others’ blood around their necks on the red carpet), behind the scenes Thornton was grappling with feelings of inadequacy.

"I never felt good enough for her," Thornton said in the remarkably candid interview. While Jolie was off doing diplomatic work and traveling to meet politicians as a powerful advocate, her husband was more comfortable hanging out at home with his friends.

“I’m real uncomfortable around rich and important people,” confessed the Oscar-winner. The lifestyle differences proved too much, and the couple parted ways in 2003. Despite the intervening years and marriages (Thornton is on his sixth marriage, and Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, her third husband), he says the two have remained friends. Billy Bob Thornton says he and Jolie speak every few months with no hint of awkwardness between them — now that’s #ExGoals.

