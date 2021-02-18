‘Queen Sugar’ Star Bianca Lawson On Bringing Life to Complex Black Characters Since the ‘90s

"I don't think of myself as a trailblazer," Lawson tells HelloGiggles when we spoke on the phone recently, but decades of increasing the visibility and complexity of women of color on-screen prove otherwise. Daughter of actors Denise Gordy and Richard Lawson and, stepsister of the Knowles, the now-41-year-old was one of the few Black women to find serious success in Hollywood in the '90s. Throughout the decade, she had memorable turns on shows like Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Sister, Sister. More recently, she's appeared on The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, and OWN's Queen Sugar. Throughout her career, Lawson has portrayed characters with tremendous power—in the case of Buffy and The Vampire Diaries, literally. But her real life power lies in her own brand of activism: a legacy of holding space for Black women and, more broadly, women of color through her roles.