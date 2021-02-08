ICYMI, Here Are This Year's Best Super Bowl Commercials—From Timothée Chalamet to Cardi B

We may actually never get over Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands.

There are those of us that watch the Super Bowl for the the game and those of us who watch it for the commercials. And those in the latter group weren't disappointed this year for Super Bowl LV, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home the trophy against the Kansas City Chiefs. The brands that booked Super Bowl spots pulled out all the stops and filmed hilarious, celebrity-packed ads that definitely cheered us up during our heavier-than-usual winter blues.

Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder for Cadillac

It was the Edward Scissorhands sequel we've all been waiting for. Winona Ryder reprised her role as Kim from the '80s Tim Burton classic, with Chalamet playing her son, Edgar, who finally felt as though he belonged in society after sitting at the hands-free wheel of the new electric Cadillac LYRIQ.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Fiverr

When opportunity knocked for Four Seasons Total Landscaping in the tail-end of the Trump administration, the crew answered.

Amy Schumer for Hellmann's

Schumer donned wings and a suit to play everyone's Fairy God Mayo—and do absolutely nothing else. But what else could we ask from a Fairy God Mayo besides loading up a sandwich with flavor?

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Cardi B for Uber Eats

They're not manipulating you, nor are they shamelessly relying on a celebrity cameo—the "Wayne's World" crew simply wants you to support local business and eat local using Uber Eats. It's called subliminal messaging, people.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Shaggy for Cheetos

Kunis, Kutcher, and Shaggy brought back the singer's classic "It Wasn't Me" but in a brand new context meant for snacking. And to everyone's surprise, Kutcher falls for it.

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani for T-Mobile

Did you know that Stefani and Shelton's love story all began because of a spotty network connection? Neither did we. But thanks to Levine and and his unreliable cell service, we got the couple that never-should-have-been, yet are.

CEO of Oatly...for Oatly

No one is quite sure what to make of Oatly's 30-second Super Bowl ad that starred CEO Toni Petersson in an oat field playing a very original theme song called "Wow, no cow." The commercial is actually from 2014 and was banned in its home country Sweden after the dairy lobby took action. And um, that was probably for the best.

Matthew McConaughey for Doritos

McConaughey appeared in 2D for this Doritos 3D commercial, and yes, it's almost as disturbing as the Oatly commercial. Luckily, by the end, McConaughey lets Doritos 3D into his life and becomes, well, not #FlatMatthew any more. Mindy Kaling also made a cameo that we were very on board for.

Michael B. Jordan for Amazon Alexa

The only thing more beautiful than Amazon Alexa's brand new spherical body is...well, Jordan's body. Hey, we were all thinking it.