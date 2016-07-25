This band recreated Fiona Apple's "Criminal" video and it will hit you right in the nostalgia feels
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fiona Apple’s iconic music video for “Criminal.” So the band It Was Romance – which was named as the best band of 2015 by BUST magazine – released their latest music video as a remake of this iconic ’90s music video. The twist? It features lesbians instead – and we’re all about it.
Whether the lead singer, Lane Moore, is channelling Fiona in the bathtub…
Crooning in the closet…
Or lounging and snapping pics…
We’re totally digging the ’90s vibes. It Was Romance successfully nailed the details (down to the moody lighting) to capture their “Criminal” tribute. With the electric ukulele, catchy beat, and the bluesy, pitch-perfect vocals of singer Lane Moore, this ’90s tribute video is just icing on the cake.