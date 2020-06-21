Entertainment

Of Course Fans Found a Hidden Message in Taylor Swift’s New 'Fearless' Photo

It's *so* Taylor.
Brandy Is Excited for a New Generation to See Whitney Houston in an "Enchanting Light"

We're patiently waiting for the clock to strike midnight to open Disney+!
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Fired Back at Chris Harrison for Defending Racism

Harrison issued an apology, but Bachelor Nation is not having it.
It's Happening! Taylor Swift Just Announced the Re-Release of ‘Fearless’

Swift is truly the queen of doing the most!
Rebecca Black Dropped a Remix Video of “Friday,” and the Internet Is Going Wild

Happy 10 years to the best earworm ever!
Wait, the Duke *and* the Prince From ‘Bridgerton’ Were in 'Harry Potter'?!

It turns out Regé-Jean Page and Freddie Stroma share a résumé bullet point.

The Internet Has Made Some Excellent Points About the #FreeBritney Movement

New 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary highlights all the darkness in the singer's life.
A Neuroscientist Explains Why People Quickly Fall In Love on 'The Bachelor'

Skeptical that the show actually works? Science says it does.
Twitter Is Having an Absolute Field Day With The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance

ICYMI, Here Are This Year's Best Super Bowl Commercials—From Timothée Chalamet to Cardi B

As a Millennial, the Zillow Sketch on 'SNL' Made Me Feel *So* Seen

Dreams Do Come True: Brandy’s 'Cinderella' Is Coming to Disney+

5 of the Biggest Snubs in This Year's Golden Globe Nominations

We're still reeling over 'I May Destroy You.'

Julia Roberts Made a Bit of an Odd Request Before Appearing on 'Friends'

Zendaya Just Responded to All That Age-Related Backlash Over ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Shonda Rhimes Stumbled Upon the ‘Bridgerton’ Books in the Most Relatable Way Ever

Lili Reinhart Took a Trip Down Memory Lane With Throwback 'Riverdale' Photos

Monique Coleman Wore Headbands in 'HSM' Because There Were No Black Hairstylists on Set

6 Modern Mistakes Viewers Spotted in Season 1 of ‘Bridgerton’

The First Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Is Actually Uncanny

Watch Nia Dennis' Latest Viral Gymnastics Routine That's All About "Black Excellence"  

Oops! ‘Bridgerton’ Fans Spotted a Couple Modern Mistakes in the Show

Good News, Dearest Readers: 'Bridgerton' Has Been Renewed For Season 2

15 Bernie Sanders Memes From Inauguration Day That Will Carry Us Through 2021

These 10 Videos of the ‘Bridgerton Musical’ Are Serenading Us Until Season 2

The Most Streamed TV Show of 2020 Should Come as Absolutely No Surprise

Watch the Trailer for the Final Installment of the 'To All the Boys' Trilogy

Netflix Just Announced a Whole Slate of New Movies and We Are *Overwhelmed*

The First Scene Daphne and the Duke Filmed for ‘Bridgerton’ Was the Sexiest of the Entire Show

12 Shows About Female Friendship That Pass the Bechdel Test

Fans Are Split on Who Taylor Swift’s New Songs Might Be About

'The Office' Creator Just Teased a Reunion, So We’re Ready to Head Back to Scranton

20 Steamy ‘Bridgerton’ Tweets About Simon the Duke That Explain Everyone's Thirst

These 41 'Bridgerton' BTS Photos Are Holding Us Over Until Season 2

The 10 Best New Books to Read in January

The Stars of 'Bridgerton' Are *Very* Aware of the Show's Sexiness—and They're Proud

These Top 2020 Movies and TV Shows Got Us Through This Wild Year

Where to Buy the 'Bridgerton' Books—And Other Spoon-Licking-Good Period Novels

