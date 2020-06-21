Entertainment

Brandy Is Excited for a New Generation to See Whitney Houston in an "Enchanting Light"
We're patiently waiting for the clock to strike midnight to open Disney+!
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Fired Back at Chris Harrison for Defending Racism
Harrison issued an apology, but Bachelor Nation is not having it.
It's Happening! Taylor Swift Just Announced the Re-Release of ‘Fearless’
Swift is truly the queen of doing the most!
Rebecca Black Dropped a Remix Video of “Friday,” and the Internet Is Going Wild
Happy 10 years to the best earworm ever!
Wait, the Duke *and* the Prince From ‘Bridgerton’ Were in 'Harry Potter'?!
It turns out Regé-Jean Page and Freddie Stroma share a résumé bullet point.