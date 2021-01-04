On Saturday, January 2nd, news broke that Zoë Kravitz had filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman, after 18 months of marriage. And fans think a meme uploaded to Kravitz's Instagram Story captioned "MOOD" is basically Kravitz summing up her thoughts about her split.

The meme, uploaded to her Story hours after the divorce news went live, shows a drag queen taking out the trash with the drag queen labeled "The Universe" and the trash bag labeled "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

Obviously, it didn't take any time for fans to put two and two together. Mood, indeed, Ms. Kravitz.

Official court documents regarding the divorce were obtained by People on January 2nd and showed that Kravitz filed on December 23rd. The pair were married in June 2019 after being together since October 2016.

In June 2020, Kravitz posted a photo from her wedding to Glusman to celebrate their first anniversary. According to People, Glusman also shared a post to celebrate their anniversary, but after the divorce papers were filed, he purged his Instagram account of all images of the two of them together.

Before the cleansing of his timeline, People noted that Glusman's anniversary caption read, "You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."