Zayn Malik — and Beyoncé — fans rejoice! The former One Directioner just shared a clip from his upcoming album on Twitter, and we can officially confirm that it will feature a Beyoncé cover. Specifically, the song “Me, Myself and I” from Bey’s 2003 album Dangerously In Love (her first solo album ever).

Zayn hasn’t release new music since 2016, when he dropped the R&B record Mind of Mine. It marked a total departure from his former boy-band days and infused elements of funk, pop, folk, and soul. And fans have patiently awaited news of his latest creative endeavor for months.

While we still don’t know what this new album is called or when it will drop, we officially know it’s going to feature the following (and that more “surprises” are on the way):

Here’s the OG, just for reference:

Excuse us, we need a minute to cool off…because that was HOT STUFF. Also, is it us, or does this feel strangely fitting? A former member of an internationally-acclaimed music group goes solo and now pays homage to a former member of another internationally-acclaimed music group. It just feels right.

And, as expected, fans are LOVING IT.

Even Gigi Hadid, Zayn’s (not exactly?) girlfriend, showed her support.

Of course, not everyone is pleased with Zayn’s decision to cover Queen Bey.