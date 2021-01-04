We’re Definitely Swooning Over Zach Braff’s Birthday Message for Florence Pugh

"What a gift to the world it was that you were born." We couldn't agree more.

Yesterday, January 3rd, Florence Pugh of Little Women and Midsommar fame rang in her 25th birthday, and boyfriend Zach Braff posted the sweetest message to celebrate her day of birth.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met," Braff captioned a January 3rd Instagram post. "I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday."

He continued, "What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born."

Pugh and Braff have been together (unofficially) since April 2019 after meeting when Braff cast Pugh in his short film, It Takes Time To Get There. The pair then made things Instagram official in November that year, and though neither truly "confirmed" their romance on social media, fans pieced two and two together and got the full picture.

Despite keeping their relationship mostly offline, Pugh and Braff couldn't escape the onslaught of hate regarding their nearly 20-year age gap. In April 2020, when Pugh posted a photo of the Scrubs star on her Instagram, she felt the need to turn off the comments underneath the post because the negativity was getting so bad.

"Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70% of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page," Pugh said in an April 8th video posted to her feed. "It makes me upset, it makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another."

Similarly, Braff has kept comments turned off on his post of Pugh, most likely to keep the drama at bay.