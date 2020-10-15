Zac Posen Shared a Never-Before-Seen Pic of Princess Eugenie’s Reception Dress

In honor of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second wedding anniversary, designer Zac Posen shared a never-before-seen shot of the gown he designed for Eugenie and Jack's reception. And you thought the reception dress looked good from the front? Wait until you see the train from the side.

"Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack!" Posen captioned his October 12th Instagram. "It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever 🤍 wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way."

That train! It's truly fit for royalty.

This actually isn't the first time Posen showed off a behind-the-scenes pic of Eugenie's reception dress. He posted a picture taken at a similar angle for the princess's birthday in March 2019. It's in this picture that we can really get a look at gown's blush pink color.

"Every now and then you meet somebody who just knocks your socks off," Posen captioned this shot, adding that Eugenie possesses "natural elegance, a heart of gold and sophisticated humor."

In an audio guide Eugenie recorded for when her two wedding gowns went on display at Windsor Castle in March 2019, she explained how Posen designed the dress.

Posen wanted Princess Eugenie's reception dress to be reminiscent of the gown Grace Kelly wore in the 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

In the film, Kelly wore a strapless, white pleated silk chiffon number that spoke to Eugenie. "I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he’d found from Manchester," she said, per Town & Country. "Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it’s all painstakingly done by him and his team."

For a royal wedding, sleeves are a must, so Posen attached sleeves and a similar neckline to that of Eugenie's ceremony dress to pull the two designs together.