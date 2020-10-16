'YOU' Season 3 Added Two New Mysterious Cast Members

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news about the return of Netflix’s YOU, especially after that jaw-dropping Season 2 finale left fans in a full-on tizzy about Joe and Love’s future. (Don’t worry, there are no major spoilers here, friends!) At long last, Netflix has dropped a tiny morsel about the “fresh blood joining YOU Season 3, revealing just a little bit about Joe and Love’s new neighbors in suburbia.

The streaming service revealed in a tweet that two new cast members are on board to play a couple opposite Penn Badgley’s Joe and Victoria Pedretti’s Love, who seemingly welcome them into their social circle—with questionable intentions.

Shalita Grant, who has acted in a slew of TV series including Search Party and Santa Clarita Diet, will play Sherry. Her character is described as a "'Mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.” (Yikes.)

Travis Van Winkle, who has appeared in movies and TV shows including Hart of Dixie and the 90210 reboot, will play Cary, a “wealthy” guy who invites Joe into his inner circle.

Yep, seems like nothing nefarious could be afoot there at all.

While our interests are definitely piqued, sadly that’s about all we know about the third season just yet. There still isn’t an official release date just yet, but Digital Spy reported that filming has been delayed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and isn’t slated to begin until February 2021.