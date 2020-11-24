Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Opened Up About Co-Parenting

Before Jada Pinkett Smith came into the picture, Will Smith was married to Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995. Together, Smith and Zampino have a son named Trey, now 28, and Zampino believes that she and Smith were always meant to co-parent and never to parent within a marriage or relationship. In fact, the shift from married couple to co-parents "wasn’t difficult," she said.

“I’m not saying it was problem-free and we didn’t encounter any bumps,” Zampino told Fox News in a November 24th interview. “But I think that in terms of co-parenting, we’re more successful, a lot more successful actually, than in a marriage dynamic. We were put on this Earth to be co-parents. That’s what we did and that’s what we’re doing."

Zampino, who is slated to appear in a VH1 special, Hollywood Exes: Reunited, tonight at 8 p.m. ET, said she's grateful for the fact that social media wasn't a thing at the time of her divorce with Smith.

"Social media wasn’t even in existence. So I didn’t deal with it in such a public way," she told Fox News. "When we got divorced, it was obvious that we didn’t work. But now, it’s about our son. I’m telling you, we made the shift beautifully."

Hollywood Exes: Reunited is a roundtable-style discussion between Zampino, Andrea Kelly (ex-wife of R. Kelly), Nicole Murphy (Eddie Murphy), Mayte Garcia (Prince), Shamicka Lawrence (Martin Lawrence) and Shanna Moakler (Travis Barker), all of whom appeared on Hollywood Exes during its three-season run from 2012 to 2014.

The women will share what they've been up to since the show went off the air and how filming a reality TV show affected their lives post-marriage.

"You know, why else would I go through something if I’m not able to share that?" Zampino told Fox regarding her decision to show her journey on television. "For me, many times, that’s my a-ha moment. You know, ‘A-ha, that’s why I went through all that pain and suffering.’ If I can help a sister out, if I can help a friend out, if I can help somebody else out with my story and my testimony and my journey, it makes it all worthwhile."

And of her relationship with Smith and his currently family, including wife Pinkett Smith and their two children Jaden and Willow, Zampino said, "We love each other and it’s been amazing. It’s been a blessing."