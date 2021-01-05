Whitney Port Opened Up About Her Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss in New Instagram

On January 4th, The Hills' Whitney Port posted to Instagram and shared that she and husband Tim Rosenman lost their most recent pregnancy. Though the couple, who have a 3-year-old son named Sonny, wasn't sure if they wanted to make their personal tragedy a public one, Port wrote that she found it important to connect with those who may be going through pregnancy loss themselves.

"Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy."

She continued, "Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation."

Port, who lost a pregnancy prior to this most recent one, added that she felt different about this past miscarriage than she did the first one. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage," she wrote. "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all."

"I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again," she wrote. "I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support—cause you always do."

Port explained that she and Rosenman decided to use the footage from her short-lived pregnancy to edit a small series for their YouTube channel, and the couple debuted the first episode on the 4th. There will be five episodes in total.

"A few months ago Timmy and I found out I was pregnant," the opening title card of the first vlog reads. "We were so happy...Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos."