Whitney Cummings Shared Her Own Topless Photo After an Extortion Attempt

Far too many female celebrities still have to deal with hackers threatening to leak their private photos, but some women are starting to fight back. In June 2019, Bella Thorne shared her own topless photo to thwart an attempted leak, tweeting, "I took my power back." And most recently, when someone tried to extort comedian Whitney Cummings over a topless photo, she took matters into her own hands and posted it.

On August 12th, 2019, Cummings tweeted that in an April Instagram Story, she had accidentally posted (and later deleted) a photo showing her nipple. She shared that some people had taken screenshots of the image and were trying to blackmail her with it. But Cummings would not let herself be bullied, and she posted the picture herself before anyone else could.

She also shared a screenshot of the attempted extortionist's threat.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Cummings wrote that she was not going to name the people trying to blackmail her because "some of them might be dumb kids." She also shared some powerful words about women in the public eye.

"When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated," she wrote. "Y'all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore."

Other comedians and writers chimed in with messages of support for her.