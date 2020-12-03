This Website Wants to Pay You to Watch 25 Christmas Movies in 25 Days

Dream job alert! If you're like us and have been binging Christmas movies since you ate your last bite of turkey on Thanksgiving, Reviews.org wants to pay you to be a Christmas couch potato. In fact, they're willing to fork over $100 for every Christmas movie you watch this holiday season.

The official job title up for grabs is "Chief Holiday Cheermeister," and you have until tomorrow, December 4th, to apply. To be considered for the job, you need to "love all things holiday-related, like peppermint mochas, fully decorated homes, and cuddling on the couch under a snowflake blanket while watching a holiday movie" and be on a constant mission to find the best holiday movie of all time.

If you're hired, you'll be tasked with watching 25 holiday movies of your choice within 25 days, and you'll be compensated with $2,500 and a year's worth of streaming to seven streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max.

Those who apply to become Reviews.org's Chief Holiday Cheermeister should already have a device compatible for streaming and be willing to fill out a post-movie survey after all 25 flicks. And you don't have to stick to just Christmas movies—Reviews.org will also let you watch New Year's Eve-themed films like When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and Rent.

You can check out a list of suggested flicks on the official job posting on Reviews.org, and here is where you'll also fill out the application if you're interested.

Obviously, this is a highly-coveted job, and lots of Christmas fanatics will apply. So enter your name into the running, and the winner will be announced on December 7th, 2020 over on the Reviews.org YouTube channel. (They'll also be sending out an email when the winner is announced.)