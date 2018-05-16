When we last saw our girl Kimmy Schmidt, she was leaving college to take a job with the start-up company of her dreams. A fudging ball pit? Hashbrown, yes please. Now that the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 trailer has *finally* landed, we get to see how it all turned out — there is so much to talk about.

Kimmy, Titus, Lillian, and Jacqueline are all back for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4, and some things never change.

Kimmy is still cheerful, optimistic, and shockingly clueless as ever. Now that she works in HR at a company, she has to deal with people all day long. Dealing with people, as anyone knows, requires understanding a certain social contract. Kimmy’s 15-year gap in normal human interaction means she still has a *long* way to go with that, so being Human Resources at a start up that seems primarily staffed by young people is….ambitious. Like, it was kind of only a matter of time before she inadvertently sexually harassed an employee. But as you’ll see in the trailer, she was just trying to help!

Meanwhile, Jacqueline followed her Season 3 finale epiphany for real and actually became a talent agent. Whether she has any talent for it remains to be seen. Titus is quick to announce that he’s stopped taking Jacqueline’s calls — but then again, he is a famously difficult person to work with. Lillian is just being Lillian — as per usual — but hopefully she’s made things work with one of her many suitors this time. (Just not the one who admitted to killing people in an HBO special, preferably.)

It looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 will also feature more adult education for Kimmy.

Our girl Kimmy is a grown up with a lot of growing up to do. But how did she turn out as well as she did? It’s possible that Season 4 will finally answer that for us via flashbacks. Because OMG, Kimmy got in the shower with Titus to discuss their plans for the day?