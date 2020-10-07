Vanessa Hudgens Said “Bye” to Her Hair With a New Long Bob Cut

Since her long curls made their breakthrough debut in High School Musical, we've wanted to cop Vanessa Hudgens's hair. And her brand new lob doesn't change things at all—in fact, we want to steal her look now more than ever before. Hudgens went from nearly waist-length hair to something on the shorter side, and while rocking a long bob, she's also making a case for keeping her hair "au naturale."

"Bye hair. It's been funnnn," Hudgens captioned a pre-cut Instagram Story selfie before her hair appointment on October 5th.

Please note the lime green eyeshadow, hardcore neck accessories, and Exorcist tee—Hudgens and Halloween go hand-in-hand.

Hudgens went to see celebrity hairstylist and haircut master Violet Teriti, who has styled and chopped the hair of celebs like Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Kim Kardashian West, and of course, Vanessa Hudgens.

After the chop, Hudgens posted another selfie showing off the result. "And she's au naturale," she captioned the pic of her brand new décolletage-length haircut.

Though she's been rocking her natural curly texture for most of the quarantine period, Hudgens decided to style her new length once she got home. In an Instagram Story video, we can see the shaggy layers in better detail while Hudgens continues to be "so extra for no damn reason" in a red feather robe.

We're getting Morticia Addams meets Elizabeth Taylor from this shot, and we're loving every bit of it.

Needless to say, we're doing all we can to "manifest" this look for ourselves.