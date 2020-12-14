Tyler Perry Donated $100K to Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker’s, Defense Fund

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry won the 2020 "People's Champion" People's Choice Award for a reason. Perry just donated $100,000 to the defense fund of Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, who was gunned down in her own apartment by Louisville Metro police officers in plainclothes in March. Walker is being sued by officer Jonathan Mattingly for assault, battery and emotional distress after Walker shot Mattingly in the leg during the March incident.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up in Walker's name on November 10th with a goal of $100,000 to cover Walker's legal fees and defense in the suit. Perry fulfilled the entire goal on December 13th, bringing the current sum to over $104,000.

Per the GoFundMe page, which was set up by the son of Walker's attorney, Steve Romines, Walker was initially charged with murder, which was then changed to attempted murder, and that charge was ultimately dropped as more evidence came to light that proved Walker was within his rights to act on being ambushed, and that the bullet that ended up in Mattingly's leg may not have even come from Walker's gun.

"Enough is enough," the campaign reads. "From the moment officers falsely obtained the warrant through lies and perjury until today, Kenny has been suffered one injustice after another."

The lawsuit against Walker, which was filed in October, is more salt in the wound after no charges were filed against the officers involved in Taylor's fatal, unwarranted, and unjust shooting.

Though Perry helped the defense fund reach its goal, the GoFundMe campaign is still accepting donations, all of which "will go towards Kenneth Walker’s legal expenses in his defense against Mattingly’s lawsuit and related litigation," per the GoFundMe page.

"The raid that killed Breonna Taylor was poorly conceived, nightmarishly executed, and hastily covered-up," the campaign continues. "The subsequent grand jury proceedings were farcical and staged. Daniel Cameron’s statements were disingenuous, at best. Jon Mattingly’s lawsuit is the nearly-unbelievable next step in this ongoing mockery of justice."