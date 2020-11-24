Twitter Is Noticing Major Similarities Between J.Lo’s AMAs Set and Beyoncé’s 2014 Grammys Show

When Jennifer Lopez took the stage during the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22nd, we had a feeling we were in for a steamy performance. Her sheer-cutout body suit, wet hairstyle, dim lights, and on-stage chemistry with Maluma set the scene, and the sexy chair dance set up in front of a "Cell Block Tango"-style set proved our theory true. But some on Twitter couldn't help but notice the latter half of J.Lo's act is eerily similar to Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love" set, which she performed both at the Grammys in 2014 and also during her and Jay-Z's On The Run Tour.

And once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Of course, Beyoncé isn't the first performer to incorporate a "chair dance" into her act. Using a chair as a dance prop has been a mainstay in burlesque clubs and on Broadway for decades. But the chair paired with the black bodysuit, hairstyle, and lighting of J.Lo's set...it's all very Beyoncé.

Twitter wasted no time to point out just how Beyoncé-like Lopez looked during her performance of "Pa'Ti" and "Lonely." In fact, upon first glance, one could easily mistake 2014 Beyoncé for 2020 J.Lo in these images.

Twitter user @JKeep100 even dubbed "Drunk in Love" over Lopez and Maluma's set to show just how perfectly it fits in the setting.

And this side-by-side comparison is uncanny.

It's just...too similar for comfort for many Twitter users. They had no choice but to make a meme mountain out of a molehill.

Though the evidence is there if one wanted to accuse Lopez of directly copying Beyoncé's set, we'd argue that it's mere coincidence more than anything else. Chair dances, black bodysuits, and blonde bobs, are not original concepts, and the theory that there is no such thing as an original idea anymore kind of fits into this situation.