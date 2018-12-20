Engagement rumors have been swirling around Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for months (especially since the pair regularly refer to each other as “wifey” and “hubby” on social media). However, neither has officially confirmed their relationship status…until now. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Travis Scott set the record straight by telling the magazine that he’s waiting for the perfect moment to pop the question.

"It got to a point where I was like, 'I need [Jenner] with me to operate.' She’s that one," he said, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”

So to clarify—no they are not married or engaged…yet, but we can probably expect a proposal soon. Scott also couldn’t help but gush over Jenner and their relationship, which he described as “rock-solid.” He revealed that their love story started out as a fling, but he soon realized they had something special.

"We was just two kids, f**king around," he explained. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say."

He praised how “chill” Jenner is despite what the public might think about her.

"She’s a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. [...] I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherf-ckers around me,’ but we just walk out the crib," he said.

The rapper also opened up about family time. “We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays,” he said. “We don’t f**k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf**kers.”