Travis Scott finally revealed whether he and Kylie Jenner are engaged
Engagement rumors have been swirling around Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for months (especially since the pair regularly refer to each other as “wifey” and “hubby” on social media). However, neither has officially confirmed their relationship status…until now. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Travis Scott set the record straight by telling the magazine that he’s waiting for the perfect moment to pop the question.
So to clarify—no they are not married or engaged…yet, but we can probably expect a proposal soon. Scott also couldn’t help but gush over Jenner and their relationship, which he described as “rock-solid.” He revealed that their love story started out as a fling, but he soon realized they had something special.
He praised how “chill” Jenner is despite what the public might think about her.
The rapper also opened up about family time. “We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays,” he said. “We don’t f**k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf**kers.”
Okay, we officially love everything about this (especially the tidbit that Kylie is a Tim Burton and Wes Anderson fan—us too, girl). Now excuse us while we impatiently wait for Scott’s ~fire~ proposal to happen.