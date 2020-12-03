Tom Felton Teared Up Watching ‘Harry Potter’ for the First Time in 20 Years

After bringing the Harry Potter cast back together in honor of the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Tom Felton (a.k.a. Draco Malfoy) is now working his way through the first of the Harry Potter films over on his Instagram account. He started his adventure at the end of November, having watched the first 11 minutes of Sorcerer's Stone (or, as Felton and other U.K. fans call it, Philosopher's Stone), which caused him to tear up a bit thanks to the nostalgia.

"First time I’ve watched HP1 in about 20 years," Felton captioned his first rewatch video.

Calling the opening theme song of the film "catchy," Felton immediately begins to glassy-eyed as the movie gets going. "I have literally not seen this for probably 20 years," Felton says in the video. He then provides some amazing impressions of Hagrid (played by Robbie Coltrane), and tells viewers "Danielle Rodcliffe" did an amazing job playing Harry Potter.

Right from the get-go, it's clear that this series is going to be good.

Felton returned to Instagram on December 1st to watch the next portion of the film, and the emotions really start flowing. Is Felton wiping away tears at around the nine-minute mark or is he just tired...?

Again, Felton provides incredible commentary, noting that he was able to keep one of Harry's Hogwarts acceptance letters after the scene at the Dursley's was wrapped, and he also called Maggie Smith's Professor McGonagall, "my hero."