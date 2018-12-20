Grab some Yakult: The To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is officially happening
It’s official: The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is happening, so celebratory Yakults are in order. Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo confirmed the news on social media on Wednesday, December 19th in a delightfully flirty exchange. In a video posted to both Instagram and Twitter, Condor FaceTimes Centineo.
And yes…Netflix did tease the new John Ambrose at the end of the video (aka another guy who got a letter from Laura Jean in the first film, but who we only glimpsed in the end credits). Can you say love triangle?
In an interview with ET in August, TATBILB director Susan Johnson revealed that a potential sequel would focus on Lara Jean and Peter’s romantic struggles.
She added: “We’re so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to. The next shiny face comes in and you’re like, ‘oh shoot, this guy’s really nice too. What do I do?'”
We are both excited and nervous. More updates to come.