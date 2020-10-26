Timothée Chalamet Went Live With Selena Gomez as He Was Voting Early

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez teamed up to help get out the vote. The friends and former A Rainy Day in New York co-stars connected over Instagram Live on Sunday to talk about the importance of voting, while Chalamet was in line at his early voting station in Madison Square Garden to cast his ballot. Along with many other celebs, Gomez voted via mail-in ballot and shared a proud picture to prove it, but Chalamet felt more assured by voting in person.

"All that mail voting, they de-legitimize it, or they tried to de-legitimize it, so that's why I wanted to go in person. I just want to, like, see it done," he told Gomez, likely referring to President Trump's attack on the United States Postal Service and mail-in voting process. That said, mail-in voting is a completely legitimate way to vote in the election, and 44 out of 50 states allow you to track your ballot to ensure it's been counted.

Chalamet and Gomez kept the conversation relatively nonpartisan, but when the Call Me By Your Name actor said "I really hope this guy loses," it seemed pretty clear that he was talking about the current president.

More than anything, though, the friends seemed focused on encouraging everyone to vote—and Chalamet complimented all the work Gomez had done to get people to the polls so far.

"Don't think I don't mean it because I'm younger than you but I'm really proud of you. You've been all over this stuff and I know it's making a difference," he said. "I felt like that when we shot our movie together. I feel like you're really on the curve with this stuff. It's really important. Yeah, I'm really inspired. I mean it."

"That's really sweet, thank you," Gomez replied.

Naturally, fans are swooning over Chalamet and Gomez's sweet friendship and we all hope to see more of it. But, don't lose the message among their cuteness and right now, just follow Chalamet's simple advice: "Everybody vote."