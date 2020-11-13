The Weeknd Will Headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Remember that incredible, historic, amazing Super Bowl Halftime Show during which Jennifer Lopez and Shakira blew our minds with their booty-shaking set? Guys...that was this year. Honestly, we wouldn’t blame you if you forgot the Super Bowl was even still a thing, because we honestly did too. Thanks, coronavirus. But it is definitely still a thing, and it’s definitely still happening—at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa next year, to be specific. And it's been confirmed that The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show.

The “Blinding Lights” singer announced that he’ll be “performing on the iconic stage” on Twitter yesterday, November 12th, along with a handy reminder of when that performance (oh, and also a football game?) is slated to occur: February 7th, 2021.

In a separate statement, per The Guardian, he said, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Obviously, Super Bowl LV will be a very different affair than Super Bowls past, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen across the country. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the NFL has plans to reduce the stadium’s capacity to 20%, though that number hasn’t been finalized yet. Fans will likely be seated in socially distanced pods and be required to wear face coverings, as well.

Following in J.Lo and Shakira’s glittery, spangled footsteps is a tall order. But after a pretty epic year (his latest album, After Hours, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts), we’re confident The Weeknd can do it. So, too, is Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation advises the NFL on artist selections for their major events.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” Jay-Z said in the statement. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”