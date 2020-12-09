‘The Nanny’ Is Headed to Broadway, and Fran Drescher Says the Show Is "Phenomenal"

We're finally about to see Mr. Sheffield's Broadway producing chops in action. According to Fran Drescher, the creator and star of the '90s sitcom The Nanny, her character Fran Fine, from Flushing, Queens, is headed to real-life Broadway alongside Max Sheffield (played by Charles Shaughnessy), C.C. Babcock (Lauren Lane), Niles (Daniel Davis), and the other players from the iconic show. Get ready for flashy fashion, nasally laughs, and a whole lot of New York City attitude.

Drescher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her new Lifetime movie The Christmas Setup and the The Nanny Broadway musical that she's been working on behind the scenes. It's supposedly going to be a "show within a show" format with "big musical numbers" that, as Drescher says, will be "phenomenal."

"We never really saw [Sheffield] actually produce a show, but now that'll be part of the show," she told Clarkson of the plot, adding that the Broadway shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has actually given her and her fellow producers the opportunity to "refine and perfect" the show.

The Nanny aired on CBS from 1993 through 1999, and Drescher became a household name first for her voice and second for being the number one Flushing fashionista. She won an Emmy for her portrayal of Fran Fine and also received two Golden Globe nominations. With a personality as big as Fran Fine's, it's only natural that the character makes her official return on the Broadway stage.

Though Drescher kept details to a minimum when dishing about the upcoming musical with Clarkson, just hearing her voice again is bringing back some serious nostalgia.