Taylor Swift Had the Best Response to Rainn Wilson Not Knowing Who She Is

Despite all the unexpected chaos 2020 has dumped onto our plate, a Twitter battle between Taylor Swift and Rainn Wilson perhaps blindsided us the hardest (well, besides the global pandemic, that is). The Evermore singer and former Office star had a hilarious back-and-forth on Twitter earlier this week, and we're still thinking about it days later.

The whole thing started when Swift tweeted out a Dwight Schrute gif thanking SPIN magazine for calling her latest surprise album "an Undeniable Folk-Pop Masterpiece." She used a gif of Wilson's iconic character sobbing while uttering "Thank you."

It's a classic gif from a classic show used by the masses, so it could have ended there. But...

Wilson decided to start some "drama" by retweeting Swift and adding, "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"

Of course, being a comedian, Wilson's ignorance of Swift's existence is a complete fabrication. Great-grandmothers know who Taylor Swift is—heck, great-grandfathers know who Taylor Swift is.

But, yes. He really did tempt the Swifties like that.

And in perfect cheeky Swift fashion, she replied to Wilson's tweet with yet another Office gif, this time of John Krasinski's Jim Halpert looking over his shoulder and saying "touché."

Fans were having a heyday with this exchange. An Office x Swift collab was yet another 2020 curveball that almost opened a wormhole, but instead soothed us in a way we all really needed.

And now that we're looking deeper into a possible connection between Schrute and Swift, things are starting to look a lot clearer.

And honestly, the official Office Twitter account summed up the exchange perfectly before Swift even delivered the punchline. The account tweeted out the gif of Dwight bowing down in true medieval knight style, and it's the period to a perfect exchange.