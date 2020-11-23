Taylor Swift Confirmed She’s Rerecording Her Masters, and Twitter Is Freaking

At long last, after more than a year of not-so-patiently waiting for new/old Taylor Swift music, Swift herself has confirmed that she’s in the process of re-recording her old albums—and fans are cheering. Swift dropped the news when accepting her 2020 American Music Award for Artist of the Year, sharing that she’s in the same studio where she originally recorded her first six albums, which feels like the sweetest victory for both fans and Swift herself, getting to close the chapter on a part of her career she’s no doubt ready to move on from.

ICYMI: Swift had been involved in a lengthy legal battle with manager Scooter Braun over the rights to her masters, with Braun’s purchasing of Big Machine Label Group leaving Swift’s original recordings under his umbrella. Braun recently sold the label to Shamrock Recordings, without allowing Swift the right to a fair deal on her own work and artistry.

As a way to regain control over her life’s work, Swift confirmed that she’d be able to re-record those old albums beginning this month, per the stipulation in her original contract, and at the AMAs, she shared that she’s already hard at work doing so.

Addressing her absence from the live show, she said, “the reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing. And I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Though she didn’t confirm how far along she’s gotten, or when fans might get to hear their old favorites remastered and re-recorded, social media was naturally ablaze over the news.

In her acceptance speech, Swift also thanked fans for the three AMAs she won this year, including Female Artist Pop/Rock and Video for “Cardigan.”

She said, “You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we've been so far apart, and we haven't been able to see each other in concert. I still feel really connected to you through the music. Your reaction to Folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album ... I just love you so much. I'm really, really lucky because of you.”