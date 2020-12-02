Taylor Swift Just Debuted a Re-Recorded Version of "Love Story" In a Very Unexpected Way

Christmas just came early, because Taylor Swift debuted a sample of one of her highly anticipated re-recorded tracks. On Wednesday, the singer, who has been busy re-recording her masters following Scooter Braun drama, dropped the new version version of her 2008 hit song "Love Story," by way of Ryan Reynolds' bizarre new commercial for Match.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak of Love Story!" Swift tweeted. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

In the ad, a buffed-up Satan matches with a human version of "2020" and T-Swift's re-recorded song plays in the background as their *love story* unfolds. Reynolds tweeted the video with the words, "A match made in hell is still a @match." While it's not the Romeo and Juliet-inspired romance we typically imagined when playing this song on repeat in our bedrooms, we'll take what we can get.

Swift confirmed that she was re-recording her masters at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22nd. In her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the "Cardigan" singer told fans, "The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it."