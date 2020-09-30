Jake Gyllenhaal’s Throwback Photo Has Taylor Swift Fans in Their Feelings

Yesterday, Jake Gyllenhaal posted an adorable throwback photo of himself as a young boy, which would normally result in simple awws and heart emojis in the comments. But Taylor Swift fans—who are trained experts in Easter egg hunting and analyzing every last word of the singer's songs—took this photo as an excuse to bombard Gyllenhaal with lyrics from his ex's hit, "All Too Well," which is rumored to be about the actor.

Gyllenhaal and Swift reportedly dated from around October 2010 through January 2011, and although the stars' romance ended nearly a whole decade ago, Swifties never forget any detail, no matter how small. Swift's 2012 hit off of her Red album, "All Too Well" is clearly about her relationship with Gyllenhaal—hints like the forgotten scarf Swift left at his sister's apartment plus the autumnal references fit like puzzle pieces spelling out "Jake."

On September 29th, the actor posted a black-and-white photo of himself as a young boy wearing rounded glasses to promote his partnership with New Eyes. Little did Gyllenhaal know that this was just the ticket Swifties needed to bring up his ex.

The "All Too Well" lyric fans latched on to was "You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed".

Swifties quickly flooded Gyllenhaal's comments with that simple phrase over and over, because they're nothing if not dramatic. Some referenced other lyrics, and one fan even wrote out the song in its entirety.

Image zoom @jakegyllenhaal, Instagram

Image zoom @jakegyllenhaal, Instagram

Image zoom @jakegyllenhaal, Instagram

Image zoom @jakegyllenhaal, Instagram

Image zoom @jakegyllenhaal, Instagram

Many Swifties have dubbed "All Too Well" the star's best song to date. We have to agree, and think the bridge is one of the best to exist ever. Feast on this lyrical beast: "You call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest / I'm a crumbled up piece of paper lying here / Cause I remember it all, all, all too well." I mean, c'mon. Swift has said that the original version of the song was around seven minutes long—what we would give to hear that extended track.