Taylor Swift Compared Her Music Label Drama To a Triggering Divorce

"All of a sudden this person that you trusted more than anyone in the world is the person that can hurt you the worst."

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift talked about how she channeled her emotions spawned by her record label drama with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun into the songs "My Tears Ricochet" and "Mad Women" on her latest album Folklore. She said she was able to do so by watching films and hearing stories about divorce, and felt as though she could understand the hurt caused by a broken relationship due to the fact that her decade-long connection to Big Machine ended in betrayal.

"I found myself being very triggered by any stories, movies, or narratives revolving around divorce, which felt weird because I haven't experienced it directly," Swift told EW. "There’s no reason it should cause me so much pain, but all of a sudden it felt like something I had been through."

She continued, "I think that happens any time you've been in a 15-year relationship and it ends in a messy, upsetting way."

Swift explained that when she was writing "My Tears Ricochet" she used imagery conjured while "comparing a relationship ending to when people end an actual marriage."

"All of a sudden this person that you trusted more than anyone in the world is the person that can hurt you the worst," she said, most likely referring to Braun, her former manager. "Then all of a sudden the things that you have been through together, hurt. All of a sudden, the person who was your best friend is now your biggest nemesis, etc. etc. etc."

Swift said she wrote a handful of the opening lyrics to "My Tears Ricochet" when she watched Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. The film follows a couple navigating a divorce that starts mild yet ultimately blows up and results in both parties hurting one another in ways they couldn't have dreamed of doing months prior.

"These songs are in some ways imaginary, in some ways not, and in some ways both," Swift said.