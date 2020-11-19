Tati Gabrielle Joins ‘You’ Season 3 Cast, Along With 12 Others

The third season of You is going to be crowded with over a dozen new cast members, and we couldn't be more excited. According to Variety, Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Saffron Burrows, who appeared as Dottie Quinn in four episodes in You's second season, and Dylan Arnold (Halloween), will all become series regulars. And their casting is just the tip of the iceberg.

Michaela McManus (The Village), Shannon Chan-Kent (Woke), Ben Mehl (The Good Wife), Christopher O’Shea (Madam Secretary), Christopher Sean (Star Wars Resistance), Bryan Safi (9-1-1), Mackenzie Astin (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Mauricio Lara (The Healing Powers of Dude), Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel), and Jack Fisher (NCIS) will all appear as recurring guest stars, Variety reports.

Of course, lead actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are slated to return, as are the three previously announced actors, Scott Speedman, Shalita Grant, and Travis VanWinkle.

Per Variety, Gabrielle will play the "no-nonsense librarian" Marienne, who is a "keen observer of the neighborhood’s denizens, too savvy in the ways of the real world to be taken in by patrons’ privilege and oblivious entitlement."

Burrows returns in the role of Love’s mother, Dottie, whose main goal is to "pour her love and attention into Love and her new grandchild" this upcoming season. And Arnold joins the cast as Theo, a "wise and perceptive, yet vulnerable and troubled" college student struggling with a strained relationship with his stepfather.

And Badgley's Joe will slip into infatuation with McManus's Natalie, Joe's next-door neighbor. Natalie may be married to a powerful man in town, "but she sees through the shallow, Stepford-esque vibe that surrounds her," and engages in a secret life.

Obviously, with an entire arsenal of new characters to explore, You Season 3 is going to be filled with drama, suspense, and more juicy secrets.