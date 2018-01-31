5 things to know about the 2018 Super Bowl if you don't care about sports

Super Bowl LII is set to kick off on Sunday, February 4th at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Yes! Sports. Balls. Foots. Fields. Helmets! Let’s drop the charade, here. If you only attend Super Bowl parties for the food and beer and the halftime show (we’re still reeling from Beyoncé’s Black Panther-inspired “Formation” Super Bowl cameo in 2016), you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of 2018 Super Bowl fast facts that will seamlessly guide you through the evening while you munch on chips and guac. Hooray! Sports.

Here are five things to know about the 2018 Super Bowl if you don’t care about sports:

Who’s playing in the 2018 Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the New England Patriots. The Philadelphia Eagles have played at the Super Bowl two times and lost twice. The New England Patriots have played the Super Bowl nine times and garnered five wins. false

Which Super Bowl is this?

It’s the 52nd Super Bowl. Roman numerals are so confusing and stupid.

What time and channel will the Super Bowl be on?

Super Bowl 52 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT and 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, which typically does not require cable access. The game will also be available to stream on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Justin Timberlake has been announced as the 2018 Super Bowl halftime performer. This marks his third time performing at Super Bowl halftime. Timberlake first performed in 2001 alongside his band NSYNC, Aerosmith, and Britney Spears, then again in 2004 with Janet Jackson. false

Will there be stellar commercials?

Duh! There always are! From Danny DeVito’s silly human M&M skit to Budweiser’s “Stand by You” promo, the Super Bowl commercials will be sure to evoke the usual laughs and feels.