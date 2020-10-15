Stevie Nicks Said "There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac" If She Hadn't Had an Abortion

"There [was] not another band in the world that [had] two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission."

In a new interview with The Guardian, music icon Stevie Nicks talks about everything from Botox to her friendship with Harry Styles to her three-month marriage in 1982. But there’s one part in particular that will stand out to anyone who, like Nicks, is concerned about the future of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. In light of the death of her “hero” Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Nicks opened up about the abortion she had in 1979 and how different her life would have been if she hadn’t made that choice.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks told The Guardian.

As The Guardian notes, she was dating musician Don Henley at the time.

The singer joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham. The band had already been around for several years at that point. In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released its album Rumours, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Nicks believes her time with the band would have ended soon after if she didn’t choose to end her pregnancy.

“There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs ... I would have had to walk away,” she continued. “And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: You know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

Later on in the interview, Nicks explained that she and bandmate Christine McVie both decided not to have kids. “If Christine was in this room with me right now, she’d tell you that we both made the decision not to have kids and instead follow our musical muse around the world,” Nicks said. “It’s not my job, it’s who I am.”

Nicks previously spoke about having an abortion in a 2014 interview with Billboard, and she confirmed what her ex Henley once said about the name of her song “Sara.” “Had I married Don and had that baby, and had she been a girl, I would have named her Sara,” Nicks said.