Stacy London and More Celebs Shared the Most Beautiful #NationalComingOutDay Posts

Yesterday, October 11th, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies celebrated the 32nd year of National Coming Out Day. To honor themselves, those who have made the courageous first step in living their true identity, and even those who haven't yet, celebrities posted to their social media feeds to raise awareness about and celebrate the power of being able to come out and live your truth.

"Thirty-two years ago, on the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, we first observed National Coming Out Day as a reminder that one of our most basic tools is the power of coming out," the Human Rights Campaign website reads. "One out of every two Americans has someone close to them who is gay or lesbian. For transgender people, that number is only one in 10."

Coming out matters and holds huge importance for those who identify with the LGBTQ+ community, and celebrating such a milestone is more than warranted. Here are some celebrities who celebrated their sexual and/or gender identity (or lack thereof) on social media for National Coming Out Day.

Stacy London

After publicly coming out as queer in December 2019, Stacy London celebrated National Coming Out Day with her girlfriend Cat Yezbak. London posted a photo of herself and Yezbak together with the caption, "Thank you @catyezbak for showing up in my life. I will always be grateful, my North Star. Love you." She also added the hashtags #nationalcomingoutday #lgbtqiaplus #beexactlywhoyouweremeanttobe.

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye fame celebrated National Coming Out Day with a simple mirror selfie and a heartfelt caption.

"Happy national coming out day to all those who have done it, are considering to do it or those who have been there to support someone who has done it," he wrote. "A gentle reminder that there is no wrong way to come out and it is your truth to share. you can throw a party, tell one person at a time, or write a letter, just let yourself do it when YOU feel ready because at the end of the day you’re doing it for yourself. it is your decision and should never be anyone else’s."

Auliʻi Cravalho

Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho came out as bisexual in an April 2020 TikTok video. The actress posted to Instagram for National Coming Out Day and included a link to the "Coming Out" handbook from The Trevor Project in her bio.

"Love who you love y’all; life is too short," Cravalho wrote in the caption of her post. "The LQBTQIA+ community is one that we should learn from, protect, and celebrate, today and everyday!!! Send your light into the world, and accept allllll the deserved goodness that comes your way. Breathe baby, everything you need you already possess."

Billy Porter

On Instagram, Billy Porter shared an inspirational quote from James Baldwin: "It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I'd been taught about myself, and half-believed, before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here."

Porter added, "Today I stand with you no matter what your decision is. We are all born with the right to be ourselves and protect our humanity. We have feelings that deserve respect and we need to know we belong like everyone else. I’m here to tell you that not only do you belong but you are loved and supported! I see you and I applaud you for just being YOU! #BeFree."

Hayley Kiyoko

"You are worthy. You are powerful. You will break barriers. You will be challenged. You will persevere," Hayley Kiyoko, who sings "Girls Like Girls," wrote in her caption for National Coming Out Day. "Your presence in this world is NECESSARY. Love you all so much and I’m so proud of wherever you are in your journey towards self love and self discovery. Keep going."