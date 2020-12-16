Sophie Turner Showed Off Her Early Christmas Present from "Hubbs of the Year" Joe Jonas

We're not certain...but we think Jonas made this Miley Cyrus-themed gift himself.

Christmas came early for Sophie Turner. Yesterday, December 15th, the Game of Thrones alum modeled a brand new Hannah Montana-themed tee gifted to her by "hubbs of the year" Joe Jonas. And we need to get our hands on this shirt now.

"Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early xmas gift," Turner captioned the pic posted to her Instagram Story. She tagged both Jonas and Miley Cyrus (a.k.a. Hannah Montana, herself). Cyrus reposted the photo to her own Story adding, "Yassss @sophiet."

The t-shirt features photos from several of Cyrus's phases including her Hannah Montana days, the Bangerz-era Miley, Dead Petz Miley, and her current stage, '80s-inspired punk princess Miley.

It honestly looks like Jonas may have designed this shirt himself on Microsoft Word with that 3D purple lettering, and that would be the best case scenario to round out this A+ gift.

Image zoom Credit: @sophiet, Instagram

Neither Turner, nor Jonas, who just welcomed baby Willa into the world July, gave any indication as to where this shirt was purchased, further proving that Jonas may have crafted this tee himself. And seriously, if that's the case, he should really go into business—we'd buy at least five (or, uh, fifteen).

However, if you're looking to rep Cyrus on your chest, the Plastic Hearts singer does have some pretty rad merch for sale on her official store website. The tees (each of which are $30) are only available for pre-order at the moment, and will ship in 2021.