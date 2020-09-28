Sophie Turner Shared the First-Ever Pics From Her Pregnancy

The photo with her dog is too much.

After keeping things hush-hush during her entire pregnancy, Sophie Turner is finally letting us behind-the-scenes of her experience being pregnant. She more or less confirmed that she welcomed her first child with "baby daddy" Joe Jonas in August, but yesterday, the Game of Thrones star shared three pregnancy photos from her stay-at-home summer, which seem to have been taken by her husband, Jonas. She tagged his photography account, Cup of Joe, in the first shot.

Turner captioned all three Instagram photo posts with the pregnancy, hearts, and sun emoji.

The first picture is too cute. Turner is wading in a pool with her dog grabbing onto her.

"A babababbabbabaay," Turner's Game of Thrones costar and BFF Maisie Williams commented on the pic. Williams also capped her comment with a cheeky little alien emoji. Khloé Kardashian and Naomi Campbell both popped in a few heart-eye emojis and To All The Boys' Lana Condor commented, "Beauty!!!!"

Turner shared another shot of herself sitting poolside, waiting for baby (who is reportedly named Willa) to arrive.

Both Turner and Jonas shared the below photo of Turner's stomach in a Hotel Bel-Air striped PJ shirt.

It looks like the above pic was snapped during "Facemask but make it Phantom" night, and all shots were seemingly taken on a disposable camera.

The couple, who got married in the spring of 2019, still have yet to confirm—with words—that they actually gave birth to a baby girl. So, we're technically still waiting to fully confirm that's what happened while they were in quarantine this summer. But, photographic evidence is always compelling and tells the story we've been waiting to hear.