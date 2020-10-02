‘SNL’ Teaser Shows Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Saturday Night Live is returning this weekend, and it’s bringing a couple of important guest stars with it. As shown in a new teaser, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph will be hitting the stage as presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And while Rudolph is still recognizable in her Harris attire, it’s hard to distinguish Carrey’s face beneath the wig, heavy makeup, and aviator shades.

Carrey was announced as the new Biden in September, but this promo is the first look at him in costume.

Recent Bidens have included Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney

The preview focuses on the comedians’ transformations. While tense music plays, costumes are lined up, wigs are dramatically fitted, suit jackets are tossed over shoulders, and Converse sneakers are laced. At the end, both Rudolph and Carrey turn to the camera, and we can really see the full effect. Namely, that Carrey looks spookily like Biden. Now, we’ll just have to see what he sounds like.

As for Rudolph, she has guest starred as Harris on SNL before. In fact, she just won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing the politician during the previous season.