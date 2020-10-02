‘SNL’ Teaser Shows Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
You can’t unsee Carrey as Biden.
Saturday Night Live is returning this weekend, and it’s bringing a couple of important guest stars with it. As shown in a new teaser, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph will be hitting the stage as presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And while Rudolph is still recognizable in her Harris attire, it’s hard to distinguish Carrey’s face beneath the wig, heavy makeup, and aviator shades.
Carrey was announced as the new Biden in September, but this promo is the first look at him in costume.
Recent Bidens have included Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney
The preview focuses on the comedians’ transformations. While tense music plays, costumes are lined up, wigs are dramatically fitted, suit jackets are tossed over shoulders, and Converse sneakers are laced. At the end, both Rudolph and Carrey turn to the camera, and we can really see the full effect. Namely, that Carrey looks spookily like Biden. Now, we’ll just have to see what he sounds like.
As for Rudolph, she has guest starred as Harris on SNL before. In fact, she just won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing the politician during the previous season.
When the show returns on October 3rd, Chris Rock will host with Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest. The Season 46 premiere will mark the return to an in-person show at Rockefeller Center. The series aired a few virtual episodes to end last season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So, get ready for a more usual Saturday Night Live episode with a very unusual and very eery Joe Biden. Wonder if Biden will have as enthusiastic a response to Carrey as Harris did for Rudolph.