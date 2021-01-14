Our Wishes Have Been Granted: Everlane Finally Added Pockets to These Fan-Favorite Leggings

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The day Everlane first started selling leggings was a beautiful day. The sustainable fashion brand already stocked all of our other everyday basics—like classic turtlenecks, figure-flattering denim, and super-soft sweaters—so adding comfy leggings and sleek activewear was a natural next step. However, consumers were quick to demand one small change that could make the brand's leggings even better: pockets. Now, nearly a year since The Perform Leggings first launched, Everlane has delivered.

"We listened to your feedback, and now it's finally here. Say hello to the Perform Pocket Legging," the brand wrote on Instagram, announcing the launch of the new and improved product. The Perform Pocket Leggings are made from the same sweat-wicking as the original best-selling leggings, but now have convenient side pockets. "Perfect for holding your phone, keys, wallet, or snacks," the brand proclaims. In addition to the roomy pockets, the Perform Pocket Leggings also have flattering side seams that elongate the legs and provide more of an activewear look.

The new leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL in classic black, cobalt blue, and "sand dune" beige. Shop the highly anticipated Perform Pocket Leggings for $58 below. With such high demand, they're sure to start selling out fast.

